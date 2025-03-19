VIDEO: West Seattle ‘Walk-In’ school rallies supporting public-school funding

8:45 AM: Our video shows the scene just outside Denny International Middle School earlier this morning, as community advocates joined educators and students for one of at least three local “Walk-In” rallies to show support for public-school funding. (We had photographers at West Seattle High School and Genesee Hill Elementary as well and will add those photos later.) This was a nationwide initiative; in our state, participants were not only trying to send a message to the federal government regarding Department of Education cuts, but also to the State Legislature, which has big decisions to make about school funding – and other budget matters – before this session ends.

9:01 AM: Above and below are photos by WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen, who covered the rally at Genesee Hill Elementary: