FOLLOWUP: 39th SW fire ruled arson

Since the house fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW early Sunday, we’ve been asking SFD about their determination of how it started. Today spokesperson David Cuerpo told WSB, “Fire investigators ruled the fire as intentionally set (incendiary). SPD is conducting a follow-up investigation.” No details were provided on why that determination was made; we have followup questions out to SPD and have not heard anything back. If you have any information, there’s a statewide tipline – 800-55-ARSON.