WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early morning arrest on 35th SW; stolen gray Sportage

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports so far today:

EARLY MORNING ARREST ON 35TH SW: After a texted tip, we briefly mentioned a big police response on 35th SW between Barton and Henderson in the AM traffic roundup. We followed up with SPD, and now we have the full police report about what happened: Police on patrol just after 5:30 am got an Automated License Plate Reader “hit” for a suspected stolen vehicle, parked on 35th. They traced it to a carjacking less than a week ago in which the vehicle’s owner was reportedly shot by someone who then took the vehicle. Police saw at least two people “passed out” inside, so they called for backup. The officer who was first on scene made preparations in case the suspects woke up and tried to escape; there turned out to be three people inside, two men and a woman, and they all “came out one by one (and) were all successfully detained without incident.” Police also saw “in plain view” a gun in the car, described as “a long barrel with a suppressor sticking out in between the driver side door and seat.” They discovered that the man who had been in the driver’s seat had an “active no-contact order prohibiting him from possessing firearms” so he was arrested for investigation of unlawful gun possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, and violation of a no-contact order.” (The report says the person he was ordered to stay away from was the woman also found in the vehicle.) The 34-year-old suspect was expected to be booked into jail (he’s not on the roster yet, but it shows that he’s been there for 52 days spread over four bookings in the past seven months), and the vehicle was impounded. The other two people were taken in for questioning. SPD’s website shows the carjacking happened early Saturday in the 3100 block of Airport Way South. (In case you are wondering, so far we have no information indicating what kind of vehicle it is.)

Now a reader report:

STOLEN GRAY SPORTAGE: The photo and report were sent by Connor:

Stolen Kia Sportage from 9051 20th Ave SW, right behind Boss Drive-In. Gray Kia Sportage, license CAK2785, police incident # 25-72531

Call 911 if you see it.