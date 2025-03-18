West Seattle-raised performer returning (close to) home with L.A.-based puppet group

Siena Jeakle enjoys living in L.A., but says she’s a West Seattleite at heart. This Friday she’ll be performing close to home – at Seattle Center’s Vera Project (305 Harrison) as a part of LA-based puppet sketch comedy group Freak Nature Puppets, sharing the bill with musical artist Worn-Tin.

(Photo courtesy Siena Jeakle, above left with fellow members of Freak Nature Puppets)

Jeakle grew up in West Seattle, before moving after high school. She says she takes every chance to visit, and is excited to be back in Seattle on tour. “I love the people, I love the weather, I love the vibes. West Seattle is my Seattle,” she said.

We have featured Siena before on WSB for her podcast Tossed Popcorn, which she described as “A comedy podcast about classic movies.” She and co-host Lianna Holston won iHeart Radio’s ‘Next Great Podcast’ award in 2020. You can find links to the podcast here.

Jeakle describes the upcoming performance as an “interactive world of mischief and magic”: “Essentially, we make large DIY puppet creations and feature them in comedy sketches or concerts.”

While she’s here, Jeakle plans to show the rest of her bandmates around Alki Beach and Lincoln Park, which she visits whenever she’s in the area. “I need to prove to them the Pacific Northwest is the best place in the world,” she said.

The group has performed alongside musicians such as Childish Gambino and comedians such as Jack Black Their upcoming tour will take them from Costa Mesa to Seattle and Portland, and then back to Los Angeles. You can get tickets to the 7 pm Friday show in Seattle here.