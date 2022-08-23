CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle authors chosen as finalists for Washington State Book Awards

This year’s list of finalists for the Washington State Book Awards is out, and we recognize two West Seattle authors on the list. Lyanda Lynn Haupt is a finalist in Creative Nonfiction for “Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit,” which the author described to us last year as “a book about interconnection, healing, and creating a life of reciprocity with all beings.” She is a two-time WSBA winner already. Also making the finalist list, Donna Sandstrom – founder of The Whale Trail – in the Books for Young Readers category, for “Orca Rescue: The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer” (illustrated by Sarah Burwash). See the full list of finalists in all the categories here; winners – one per category – will be announced September 13th.
