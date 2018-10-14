CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle author Lyanda Lynn Haupt wins another Washington State Book Award

(WSB photo, September 2017)

Congratulations to Lyanda Lynn Haupt! The West Seattle-based author has just won the 2018 Washington State Book Award for nonfiction for “Mozart’s Starling.” She also was honored with the award in 2002 for “Rare Encounters with Ordinary Birds.” The 2018 awards were announced last night at the Central Library downtown; they are given for “the strength of a book’s literary merit, lasting importance and overall quality” and eligibility requires either being born in Washington or having lived here at least three years. The full winners’ list:

2018 WSBA WINNERS: BOOKS FOR ADULTS CATEGORIES Fiction · “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel, of Seattle (Flatiron Books) Nonfiction · “Mozart’s Starling” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt, of Seattle (Little, Brown & Company) Biography/Memoir · “The Spider and the Fly” by Claudia Rowe, of Seattle (Dey Street/ HarperCollins) Poetry · “Water & Salt” by Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, of Redmond (Red Hen Press) 2018 WSBA WINNERS: BOOKS FOR YOUTH CATEGORIES Picture Book · “Shawn Loves Sharks” by Curtis Manley, of Bellevue, illustrated by Tracy Subisak, of Portland (Roaring Book Press) Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8) · “Zoey and Sassafras: Dragons and Marshmallows” by Asia Citro, of Issaquah (Innovation Press) Books for Middle Readers (ages 9 to 12) · “The Many Reflections of Miss Jane Deming” by J. Anderson Coats, of Everett (Atheneum Books for Young Readers) Books for Young Adult Readers (ages 13 to 18) · “The Arsonist” by Stephanie Oakes, of Spokane (Dial Books)

Also part of the honors, West Seattle-residing state Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, as a contributor to “WA 129,” a collection of 129 poems by poets living in Washington, put together by her predecessor Tod Marshall.