WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: 1st Avenue South Bridge lane closures too

With another scheduled Spokane Street Viaduct half-closure this weekend, a newly announced plan for weekend lane closures on the 1st Avenue South Bridge could have extra impact, so we’re mentioning it today. This is a state-owned bridge, so the announcement comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) – routine bridge inspections are planned both mornings this weekend, Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29. On Saturday, 6 am-noon, crews will close the two right southbound lanes of the 1st Ave. S. Bridge; on Sunday, also 6 am-noon, crews will close the left southbound lane. The weekend SSV closure is planned for eastbound lanes, so there shouldn’t be much overlap, but we’re sending out the early FYI just in case.