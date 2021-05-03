West Seattle author Lyanda Lynn Haupt’s sixth book debuts tomorrow: ‘Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit’

Award-winning West Seattle author Lyanda Lynn Haupt has specialized in a subject close to our heart – the intertwining of wildlife and human life, even in the city. We first spoke with her back in 2009, after her third book, “Crow Planet,” was published. Four years later, “The Urban Bestiary” was published; “Mozart’s Starling” followed in 2017; and now, after another four-year interval, tomorrow is the official publication date for “Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit.” On her website, Haupt describes it as “a book about interconnection, healing, and creating a life of reciprocity with all beings,” and notes that she finished it after the onset of the pandemic. No reading or signing events planned on the peninsula so far (here’s one online), but she tells WSB there’s an incentive for you to buy her book through one of West Seattle’s independent bookstores: “I am happy to personalize books for people through Pegasus and Paper Boat.” Three of Haupt’s previous books have won major awards, including two Washington State Book Awards.