1 to hospital after fiery rollover crash on West Marginal

SFD and SPD responded to what was described as a rollover crash in the 5400 block of West Marginal Way SW just after 2 am. SFD says that after rolling onto the railroad tracks, the car caught fire, but firefighters and police got all five people out safely. SFD tells us that only one was taken to the hospital, a 22-year-old woman, in stable condition when transported, Three others reported no injuries and a 22-year-old man was evaluated but declined to be transported.