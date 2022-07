We haven’t received a coyote-sighting report in quite some time, but this one came in tonight via text – seen in Seaview. Coyote reports have dwindled in the past few years; we still don’t know whether that’s because they’ve dwindled in numbers, or are just keeping themselves out of sight. A sighting report is meant as an FYI, not a warning; if you’re not familiar with how to co-exist with coyotes, these state-published recommendations can help.