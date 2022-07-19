VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band fills High Point Commons Park with music and people

(WSB photos/video)

A first tonight for the West Seattle Big Band – a concert at High Point Commons Park. This was the return of the annual summer Concert in the Park for the first time since 2019, but the traditional venue – Hiawatha Community Center‘s east lawn – isn’t available this year, so that called for a new venue. WSBB director Jim Edwards admitted he didn’t know what to expect, or who, but by our informal count, at least 100 people showed up to enjoy the evening and the music. You can see the spectators as well as the band in our recording of the concert:

For an hour and a half, the Big Band enthralled the crowd with classics like “In the Mood,” “All of Me,” and “Fever” – some instrumental, some featuring vocalists Jenaige Lane and Jeff Carter:

The WSBB musicians spanned a wide age range tonight – including Henry, who’s also drum major for the West Seattle High School Band:

The brass included director Edwards trading in his baton for his trombone:

The Big Band also plays gigs for hire and donates the proceeds to help student musicians. So, as Edwards told the crowd, if you need a band for an event, contact them!