Summer Fest day 2 and much, much more for your West Seattle Saturday

The biggest day of the first West Seattle Summer Fest since 2019 tops our list for today:

Our coverage from Friday is here and here. Today’s festival hours are 10 am-8 pm (music until 10 pm); we’ll be back in the Info Booth (California/Alaska), which is also where you can buy Summer Fest T-shirts, get and turn in your Whale Trail maps, and deal with minor emergencies from first aid to lost-and-found. Other helpful Summer Fest info:

Vendor booths: On California between Oregon and Edmunds

Sidewalk Sale: Many year-round Junction shops, including some on 42nd, 44th, Oregon

Music: Noon-10 pm (main stage on California north of Oregon, plus 7 pm outside Elliott Bay Brewing)

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free games, plus 5 inflatables accessible for $20 daily pass)

Food: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars, some of which have added sidewalk cafés)

Whale Trail activity for kids: Get and return your card at the Info Booth – also see the Springer presentation at the Senior Center (4217 SW Oregon) at 3 pm

Bringing your baby? Nursing/diapering area open at Nurturing Expressions (472 42nd SW), 10 am-5 pm today

Bus reroutes: Follow that link to see route-by-route info on where the stops have moved to until the streets reopen Sunday night

See you in The Junction! Also today/tonight:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT will be paving near the intersection the intersection of Myers/Olson Pl SW, reducing northbound to one lane, 6 am to 2 pm; also, in South Park between 7 am and 5 pm, they’re doing more work on the 7th/Cloverdale signal, which will be turned off for a while. Meantime, southbound I-5 lane closures continue as part of the “Revive I-5” project.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 am-noon, the White Center Kiwanis is serving up pancakes at White Center Eagles (10452 15th SW), $10, kids 5 and under free with paying adults.

BIRDS OF ROXHILL PARK: Join two master birders for a free presentation and walk to learn more about local birds, 9 am. (29th/Barton)

FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: 9 am-11 am for K-8 students. At Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) – info in our calendar listing.

BEIGNETS: Jet City Beignet is popping up at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) 10 am-2 pm today.

OUTDOOR MARKET: 10 am-6 pm at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

BASEBALL: The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All Stars have big games, though not in town. From a supporter:

They are participating in a tournament in the Tacoma area this weekend called Battle of the Bats, July 16th and July 17th. There are 16 teams from all over the region coming. Both games on Saturday are at Heidelberg Athletic Fields in Tacoma, WA (1902 S Tyler Street). First game is against the Gig Harbor Shockwave at 10 am, the second game is at 12 pm against the Vancouver Aces. These two games will determine their tournament bracket seeding for the games on Sunday. If anyone wants to come down to cheer on this group of talented young West Seattle baseball players, they would love your support! They are going for back to back tournament championships.

Players are Oliver Busey, Isaiah Williams, Teyton Le, Malcolm Lindsey, Bryant Rodriguez, Cooper Beman, Theo Ninburg, Joseph Menashe, Sam Weymueller, Liam McAuliffe, Beckham Sizemore, Mac Waskowitz.

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PARK CELEBRATION: Grand-opening event for the new Duwamish River People’s Park in South Park, 11 am-3 pm. (8700 Dallas Ave. S.)

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: Second of three days you can shop the first-anniversary sale at West Seattle’s comics-and-toys store (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor). Open 11:30 am-7 pm today – just south of The Junction, so you can visit while you’re at Summer Fest.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a warm day expected, the city is likely to open the wading pools (check after 9 am at 206-684-7796), so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) would be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: You can’t swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today because of a swim meet.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.8 feet at 1:31 pm. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again today, too. (But note that the stretch from Alki Point to Andover still is posted for contamination concerns.)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: 3 pm and 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), GreenStage presents a “Henry V” matinee and “Pericles” evening performance. Free!

POP-UP VACCINE CLINIC: 3-6 pm, COVID vaccinations are available at the Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW).

BARTON P-PATCH PIZZA NIGHT: Fresh-made wood-fired pizza plus music, 4-7 pm (or “until the dough runs out”), 34th/Barton.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: See the DubSea Fish Sticks at 6:05 pm vs. NW Honkers, at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music from James Carr Band, Montlake Traffic, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. 21+. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT DRUNKY TWO SHOES: Nothing’s Shocking (tribute to Jane’s Addiction), doors at 7, music at 8. $12 cover. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s in-person/streamed event at Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW), 8:30 pm. Free.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!