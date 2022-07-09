COUNTDOWN: 6 days to West Seattle Summer Fest. See the food/drink lineups

Continuing our nightly previews … West Seattle Summer Fest is almost here! The party starts on Summer Fest Eve, Thursday (July 14th), as you wander the closed streets in The Junction where the festival is getting set up, and enjoy art and music as part of the July West Seattle Art Walk. The festival officially begins at 1 pm Friday (July 15th) – with later hours than past years – continuing Saturday and Sunday. One big point of interest every year: Food and drink options. From the Summer Fest website, here are the lineups:
Sidewalk cafes (set up by year-round Junction venues):
The Beer Junction
Credo
Dumplings Of Fury
Shadowland
Seattle Fish Company
Talarico’s Pizzeria
Cupcake Royale
Darby Winery
Lady Jaye
Elliott Bay Brewing
Food fair vendors (mostly along SW Alaska east of California):
Kornman of WA (roasted corn, kettle corn)
Kathmandu MomoCha
LBee’s Filipino Deli
Bang Bar Thai Restaurant & Lounge
JJFROYOGO
Sweet Art (cotton candy)
TornadoPotato/Langostino Sushi Burrito
Ray’s Food (elephant ears)
Cheers Inc
Puerto Ensenada
Kenyan Kitchen
Frelard Tamales
Recetas de Abuelita
Fast and Fresh Foods
Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream
And on Sunday, with the West Seattle Farmers’ Market a block north of its usual spot, you’ll find the usual prepared food and treats there too. Plus always a few surprises! We’ll be covering Summer Fest as it happens, and we’ll be spotlighting the lineup on day 1 as the party starts. See you in The Junction!
Our previous previews:
–Overview of what’s new/different this year
–Music lineup
–Kids’ Zone
–Summer Fest Eve
The Summer Fest Whale Trail
| 0 COMMENTS