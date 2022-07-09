COUNTDOWN: 6 days to West Seattle Summer Fest. See the food/drink lineups

Continuing our nightly previews … West Seattle Summer Fest is almost here! The party starts on Summer Fest Eve, Thursday (July 14th), as you wander the closed streets in The Junction where the festival is getting set up, and enjoy art and music as part of the July West Seattle Art Walk. The festival officially begins at 1 pm Friday (July 15th) – with later hours than past years – continuing Saturday and Sunday. One big point of interest every year: Food and drink options. From the Summer Fest website, here are the lineups:

Sidewalk cafes (set up by year-round Junction venues):

The Beer Junction

Credo

Dumplings Of Fury

Shadowland

Seattle Fish Company

Talarico’s Pizzeria

Cupcake Royale

Darby Winery

Lady Jaye

Elliott Bay Brewing Food fair vendors (mostly along SW Alaska east of California):

Kornman of WA (roasted corn, kettle corn)

Kathmandu MomoCha

LBee’s Filipino Deli

Bang Bar Thai Restaurant & Lounge

JJFROYOGO

Sweet Art (cotton candy)

TornadoPotato/Langostino Sushi Burrito

Ray’s Food (elephant ears)

Cheers Inc

Puerto Ensenada

Kenyan Kitchen

Frelard Tamales

Recetas de Abuelita

Fast and Fresh Foods

Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream

And on Sunday, with the West Seattle Farmers’ Market a block north of its usual spot, you’ll find the usual prepared food and treats there too. Plus always a few surprises! We’ll be covering Summer Fest as it happens, and we’ll be spotlighting the lineup on day 1 as the party starts. See you in The Junction!

