HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2022 begins!

(QUICK LINKS: Music here, food here, vendors here, kids zone here, bus reroutes here)

West Seattle Summer Fest doesn’t officially start until 1 pm but people are here already, wandering, shopping, snacking … so come on down to The Junction (California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th). We’re in the Info Booth, which also features volunteers helping with a variety of things including the return of T-shirt sales!

Update on The Whale Trail maps – if you didn’t get one on Summer Fest Eve, come to the Info Booth for one! More to come …