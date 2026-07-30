Admiral Music in the Parks finale, ‘Stuff the Bus’ with diapers, Blue Angels, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Gary Pro – a visit from ‘three young Cooper’s Hawks’)

Now that this morning’s big outage is resolved, we can bring you our daily list of what’s up around West Seattle in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: In honor of Seafair, sale through Monday! (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor)

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

NO PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Not happening today at West Seattle (Admiral) Library.

BLUE ANGELS TODAY: According to a Seafair spokesperson, “The Blue Angels will perform two practice runs on Thursday, July 30th from approximately 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and 3:30 PM-4:40 PM.” You’ll likely see/hear some West Seattle flyovers, and particularly during the second session, you’re likely to see area airports’ traffic re-routed, which usually means more commercial jets over West Seattle.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily splashing season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: The regular three Thursday pools will be open today – Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (noon-5:30 pm, 2700 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

NOURISHING MINDS: 1 pm service-learning opportunity at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

‘THE DISABILITY PARADOX’: Documentary screening at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 1 pm.

STRESS REDUCTION & CALMING TECHNIQUES: 1:30 pm SummerQuest event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), learn about ways to have more calmness in your life.

STUFF THE BUS FOR WESTSIDE BABY: Help local babies/toddlers by bringing packages of diapers to “Stuff the Bus” that WestSide Baby will have parked outside Junction QFC (4550 42nd SW), 2-6 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is sheduled today – players under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Pizza Maniac.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB, WITH PICKLE PARTY: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run – tonight, bring your favorite pickles too, for a “pickle party” afterward.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Cami Voss & Fricken Chickasee, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: 6:30 pm showtime for the third and final free concert in this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series, with Driftwood Drive, at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW). Bring your own chair/mat/etc.; special parking for bikes and strollers, plus other special features including board-game library, crafts, knitting circle.

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) featuring DJ Baby Van Beezly starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!