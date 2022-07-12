SUMMER FEST COUNTDOWN: Early street closures Thursday, and other reminders

Time to step up the West Seattle Summer Fest previews, with the festival just a few days away. As previously previewed, the fun starts early, with what’s become unofficially known in recent years as Summer Fest Eve – this year, that’s Thursday (July 14th). One important thing to know this year is that the festival-zone streets are closing earlier than before. Executive director Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association – which presents the festival – says this is what you can expect:

–California north of Oregon – closing at noon Thursday so stage setup can begin (this area will have the stage and beer garden on Friday and Saturday, Farmers’ Market on Sunday)

–California south of Oregon, to Edmunds, and SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th – closing at 4 pm Thursday for setup of booths (California) and food/kid zones

The street closures will continue until everything is broken down and packed up Sunday night.

FESTIVAL HOURS: If you’ve gone in past years, remember that these are slightly different too. Later start on Friday, with vendors open later, 1 pm-8 pm (with music continuing until 10); Saturday, 10 am-8 pm (also with music until 10); Sunday, 10 am-5 pm (no music on Sunday, because the Farmers’ Market will be on California north of Oregon)

MUSIC LINEUP: Starts at 3 pm Friday and noon Sunday – see the schedule here.

VENDOR LINEUP: See it here – including many year-round Junction businesses with sidewalk sales!

FOOD LINEUP: Here’s our preview.

We’ll be on the Info Booth team at California/Alaska again this year (our 13th) – see you at the festival!