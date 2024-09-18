REMINDER: Fall Recycle Roundup this Saturday at Fauntleroy Church

(WSB photo from spring 2024 Recycle Roundup)

Lots going on this weekend, so we’re starting the reminders now – first, if you have unwanted items you can’t recycle at curbside, this Saturday (September 21) is the day every fall when you can bring those items to the free Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. 9 am-3 pm Saturday at 9140 California SW, drive up, ride up, or walk up, and drop off, between 9 am and 3 pm. Here’s the list of what the church’s Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will – and won’t – take, this time.