PHOTOS: Southern Resident Killer Whales’ new baby

(Photo by Ashley Whitman)

You may have already heard about the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales’ new baby, born just days ago in L Pod. But before the official orca-documenting organizations started circulating the news, the photographer who took these photos was first to see the little one, L128, with its mom, L90. We heard about this from West Seattle’s Kersti Muul, who often tips us about orca sightings; she explained that her friend Ashley Whitman had spotted the new calf. We contacted Ashley to ask for permission to use her photos.

(Photo by Ashley Whitman)

She explains that her sighting was “the first documented encounter with new calf L128 and mom L90, on Sunday, September 15 at 12:49 pm on the west side of San Juan Island.” [vicinity map] Later, she adds, a research boat showed up:

(Photo by Ashley Whitman)

On Monday, the Center for Whale Research and SR3 checked on mother and baby; CWR reported that day, “The calf (L128) is VERY new; it’s tiny and has very clear fetal folds. Our best guess is that it was born within the last three days. We can also confirm that the calf is nursing and moving normally.” Mom L90, also known as Ballena, is 31 years old; this is reported to be her first known calf. L Pod is the largest of the three Southern Resident pods. P.S. Fall is historically when Southern Residents come into the central Sound, chasing salmon, so there’s a chance the new baby might make an appearance nearby.