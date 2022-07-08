PUBLIC SAFETY: 2 upcoming West Seattle meetings

One or both of these might be of interest:

ISLAND VIEW BLOCK WATCH: Two months ago, a resident of this complex was carjacked, and that brought safety concerns in the spotlight. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner asked us to publish this announcement:

Date: Tuesday July 12th Time: 6 pm- 7 pm Location: Island View SHA Senior Living Community (3033 California Ave SW) Topic: Community Safety and Block Watch Please join us if you live within a few blocks of Island View to speak about what Block Watch is all about, how to report suspicious and/or criminal activity and how to assist in making your community safer.

COMMUNITY-POLICE DIALOGUES: Wherever you live in West Seattle, you’re invited to a conversation with police and researchers. Here’s the invitation:

Seattle University collaborates with the Seattle Police Department to conduct the annual Seattle Public Safety Survey as part of the Micro-Community Policing Plans (MCPP). As part of the MCPP, Seattle University will be holding a series of virtual community-police dialogues. The purpose of the dialogues is to provide community members and Seattle Police personnel opportunity to engage in conversation about the findings of the 2021 Seattle Public Safety Survey and to discuss real-time concerns about crime and public safety at the precinct and micro-community (neighborhood) level.

You don’t have to live in one of the MCPP neighborhoods to participate in the next Southwest Precinct-specific dialogue; it’s happening online at 5:30 pm Thursday, July 14th. If you’re interested, the registration link is here.