SCHOOL CLOSURES? Hundreds rally outside district HQ to ‘say no’

Chanting “keep schools open” and “fund our schools,” hundreds of people of all ages rallied outside Seattle Public Schools headquarters in SODO this afternoon, before the school board meeting with an update on the newly proposed school-closure options. The district faces a budget shortfall of almost $100 million, and is looking at closures to cover up to a third of that. Two of the West Seattle schools facing possible closure were amply represented in the crowd:

The “Option A“ proposal, which would close 21 schools citywide for an estimated savings of $31.5 million, would close Lafayette and Sanislo Elementaries and Boren STEM K-8, as well as changing Pathfinder from a K-8 option school to a regular elementary school. The “Option B“ proposal, which would close 17 schools for an estimated savingd of $25.5 million, would close Boren and Sanislo. The rally, organized by the All Together for Seattle Schools coalition, was intended to focus on two points – prevent closures, and enable that by convincing legislators to “amply” fund schools. Speakers included Lafayette parent Brooke Fox, contending – as did other speakers – that the closure plan would result in the opposite of the “well-resourced schools” district administrators say would remain:

Other speakers included former School Board director Vivian Song, who said she would vote against closures if she were still on the board, and 43rd Legislative District State House Rep. candidate Shaun Scott, who said legislators must fully fund education and could do so by closing “corporate loopholes.” After a few more speakers, many attendees went into the building for the board meeting, chanting as they entered:

As we publish this, the board meeting continues and they’re discussing the closure proposals. No vote scheduled tonight; next major development is regional community meeting, with West Seattle’s meeting set for 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 25, preceded by local board rep Gina Topp’s community meeting 5-6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW). We’ll have a separate report later about tonight’s meeting.