WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after carjacking report

Police are searching for a 2000 dark green Honda Accord reported stolen at gunpoint from the alley on the west side of the 3000 block of California SW. According to emergency-radio exchanges, the car’s owner said two men armed with pistols took her car and were last seen northbound in the alley. The preliminary description, according to dispatch and officers, was two Black men in their mid-20s, 5’8″, medium build, in light-colored hoodies, one with “some kind of badge,” both with pistols. The car’s plates were reported to start with BXU, and the car is reported to have rust on the roof. The victim was not hurt. If you have any information, call 911.