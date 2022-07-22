PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League brings back Sandlot Fun Days for softball, baseball

Kids 7 to 12 years old are invited to West Seattle Little League Sandlot Fun Days starting next week, even if they have no experience playing baseball/softball! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Little League is bringing back Sandlot Fun Days for a second season after the success of the inaugural series last summer.

The Sandlot games are a player-led, unstructured opportunity for players to come together for a fun, relaxed game of baseball or softball, where kids make the rules, make the lineups, and make the calls. Like a pickup game in any sport, it all starts with showing up. Every Sandlot game will be its own party, and every party is about having fun and just playing.

Sandlot Fun Days are open to anyone ages 7-12 – no prior experience required and players are not required to reside within WSLL boundaries.

If you know a kid who wants to try baseball or softball in an informal environment, please spread the word!

Where:

Bar-S Playfield, 6425 SW Admiral Way

When:

All game times should start by 6:00 pm. Plan to arrive between 5:30-5:45 pm.

Thur, July 28 | Ages 7-8 | Baseball (coed) and softball

Fri, July 29 | Ages 9-12 | Softball

Thur, Aug 4 | Ages 7-8 | Baseball (coed) and softball

Fri, Aug 5 | Ages 9-12 | Baseball (coed)

Thur, Aug 11 | Ages 9-12 | Softball

Fri, Aug 12 | Ages 9-12 | Baseball (coed)

Fri, Aug 19 | Ages 9-12 | Baseball (coed)

*Dates are subject to cancellation or merging of teams onto a single field if we’re unable to yield enough players.

Registration: For more info on Sandlot Fun Days and to register, visit the WSLL website.