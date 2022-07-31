Need meditation time in your life? ‘Zen-curious’ invited to weekly ‘sits’ in Fauntleroy

We’ve had the Puget Sound Zen Center‘s weekly Fauntleroy “sits” in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for some weeks now, but the organization wanted to explain a bit more about what they’re offering, whether you’re “Zen-curious” or have a longtime practice:

The Puget Sound Zen Center (PSZC) is offering in-person meditation on Monday evenings from 7:00 PM to 8:30 in the Chapel, Room 402 of Fauntleroy Church [9140 California SW]. PSZC is based on Vashon but has several members who live in or near West Seattle. The introduction of Monday evening ‘sits’ makes it simple for anyone in the West Seattle area to learn about and practice Zen with a community of practitioners. Several people at a recent Monday evening sit expressed appreciation for finally having a Buddhist presence in West Seattle, saying there has been virtually none previously.

PSZC’s Abbot, Koshin Christopher Cain, trained at Mt. Baldy Zen Center for 12 years under Joshu Sasaki Roshi. He is a member of the American Zen Teachers Association. Koshin Cain and other Vashon members join in on Monday evenings as their schedules permit. The evening begins with chanting followed by two 20-25-minute periods of silent meditation interspersed with a short walking meditation. Then the group reads a short topical article taken from Buddhism-oriented publications. They read in a round-robin – no need to read ahead of time. Most Monday nights, between 7-14 people attend.

Cushions and chairs are available, but people are free to bring their own. Comfortable casual attire is recommended. As of this writing, masks are optional and there is enough room to keep socially distanced.

Some who attend have been practicing Zen or other forms of meditation for decades, but many are new to Zen.

If you are ‘Zen curious’ go along to the Fauntleroy Church on Monday nights. If you arrive 10 minutes early, PSZC members will be happy to give you some brief instructions. Or just walk on in and follow along.

PSZC offers free “Intro to Zen” classes periodically, both online and in-person. There is an upcoming Intro to Zen class at UCC/Fauntleroy Church on August 13 from 10 AM to noon. Here are a couple of talks by Abbot Koshin Cain on breathing and posture: talk 1 and talk 2. There is more information on their website. Contact Jean Spohn at westseattle@pszc.org if you have questions.