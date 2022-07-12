FOLLOWUP: Contamination closure continues south of Alki Point

The signs are still up on the shoreline south of Alki Point, as the closure continues because of contamination from sewage pipes leaking at a nearby condo complex since last week. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB today that “As a precaution, signs are still in place. Water samples will be taken as soon as the property owner makes repairs to its side sewer. SPU has been notified that the repair work is scheduled for tomorrow.” So you’ll want to continue staying off those shores – from Constellation Park to the SW Andover access point – at least one more day. The Seattle Aquarium beach-naturalist program also has canceled its planned Constellation Park visit tomorrow (but will still have a presence at Lincoln Park, 9:30 am-1 pm Wednesday).