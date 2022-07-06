WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Condo sewage leak closes shoreline south of Alki Point

(WSB photo, Cormorant Cove Park)

Thanks for the tip about the warning signs up along part of West Seattle’s shores. Waterfront areas south of Alki Point are posted as “closed” because of water pollution. We asked Seattle Public Utilities about it and just received this statement detailing the reason for, and location of, the closures:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Spill Response was notified Tuesday afternoon of a potential sewage discharge from a condominium complex located on Beach Drive. The source of the sewage does not involve SPU infrastructure. SPU crews are working to determine the number of units that may be discharging. No discharge volume estimate is available at this time.

Per protocol, SPU notified Dept. of Ecology, Public Health-Seattle & King County, and Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. Signs are posted at public access points including Cormorant Cove Parklet, Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint at Alki beach, and the Andover Place street end beach access. Once the discharge has stopped, SPU will conduct sampling to determine if the beach may be reopened.

SPU property owners are responsible for maintaining their sewer lines, and any discharges from unmaintained lines can result in fines.