D1CN, music bingo, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and showery forecast again today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (But Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, it’s Jazz Night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: Department of Neighborhoods director Greg Wong is among the guests at tonight’s 7 pm meeting of the District 1 Community Network, online – find the agenda (with attendance info) in our preview.

MUSIC BINGO AT THE GOOD SOCIETY: First time ever – music bingo at The Good Society, 7-9 pm, prizes! (California/Lander)

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this weekly event at Jet City Labs, 7 pm Wednesdays. (4546 California SW, upstairs)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 3: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; also 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); and at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!