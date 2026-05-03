HAPPENING NOW: Sun and shade at Seattle Chinese Garden’s Peony Festival

The blossoms are only part of the reason to visit the Seattle Chinese Garden this afternoon as the annual Peony Festival continues. If you need refuge from the sunshine as the temperature heads toward the 80s, there are craft and tea demonstrations under canopies in the courtyard:

And what you can’t see in the photos is the pleasant breeze blowing across the garden grounds on Puget Ridge, at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

It’s a great place for a walk, or you can sit in the courtyard and enjoy the performances:

Music until 2 pm, and then dragon dancing at 2. The festival concludes at 4 pm.