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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking on Harbor Avenue SW

May 2, 2026 6:36 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

6:36 AM: Also in the pre-dawn hours, a carjacking on Harbor Avenue SW, on the first night of new “summer safety” hours from Alki Beach Park to Don Armeni Boat Ramp (a short distance east of where this happened). Thanks for the tip on this; according to archived police radio, the initial report came in as a driver hitting a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue just before 4 am. Reports then came in about a driver being carjacked at the scene and suspect(s) taking off in that vehicle, described as a gray Chrysler Pacifica. At least one was reported to be armed; one 911 caller had reported hearing possible shots but police say they found no evidence, or witnesses, of gunfire. As this was all being investigated, police found a different vehicle (update, not clear yet if this was a different scene), a Toyota sedan, that had been stolen in a South Seattle carjacking earlier in the night. We’re asking police for more info on all this, and also sorting through photos sent by the tipster (thank you).

6:48 AM: The photo above was taken after the crash; the one below shows police with a vehicle left behind (a Toyota, but we don’t know yet if it’s the one referenced above):

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3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking on Harbor Avenue SW"

  • Looking for bridges May 2, 2026 (7:00 am)
    Reply

    Hi there commenters, I’m wondering how many of us can just straightforwardly agree, without qualifications, that armed theft of a vehicle is a crime that should be punished, for which there aren’t any exculpatory reasons?  I mean specifically that someone who is  convicted (not just accused) of this crime should in fact actually spend real time (years) in a jail cell, because this kind of crime indicates some anti social tendencies—theft and use of force—that break the basic social contract.I’d love to find areas of agreement and thought this might be one. 

    • E May 2, 2026 (7:27 am)
      Reply

      Are you saying it’s more aggregious than mugging, home invasions, etc. because cars are involved? 

  • Eustace May 2, 2026 (7:03 am)
    Reply

    Awoke around 04:15 on by the sound of 7 or so cars blazing down Delridge what must have been over 50mph, followed by 8 or so police cars with sirens about 30 seconds later. Unsure if related but about 5 minutes later saw there was a WS eastbound bridge accident blocking all lanes.

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