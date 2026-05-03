Student(s) looking for volunteer hours? Gatewood Elementary’s Gator Fair is looking for you!

(2025 photo courtesy Gatewood PTA)

Less than four weeks until this year’s Gator Fair with community fun at Gatewood Elementary! This morning, we received this call for volunteers:

It’s that time of year again — when your middle schooler or high schooler casually reminds you about the 10+ hours of volunteer work they need for school! Fear not! The Gatewood Gator Fair is here to save the day!

The fair is Saturday 5/30 10:30-2:30; volunteers are scheduled 10-4 (but usually we are wrapped up closer to 3:30). This has been a great volunteer opportunity for middle schoolers and high schoolers for the last 3 years and we are excited for another year of fun!

Click here to sign up! All volunteers will receive a free volunteer shirt designed by Good Sister!