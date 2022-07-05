WEDNESDAY: Department of Neighborhoods director @ District 1 Community Network

Some community groups are on summer hiatus, but not the District 1 Community Network. The coalition of community advocates from West Seattle and South Park is meeting online tomorrow (Wednesday, July 6th) at 7 pm, with a city department head as guest: Greg Wong, director of the Department of Neighborhoods. The DoN’s mission has evolved in recent years, through multiple mayoral administrations, so this is a chance to hear/ask about its focus as Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s first year continues. Also on the D1CN agenda: The Port of Seattle, the West Seattle Dog Park Coalition, and the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s latest feedback in Washington State Ferries‘ dock-replacement process. All are welcome to attend and participate in D1CN meetings; connection info is in the agenda. (Here’s our coverage from D1CN’s conversation with the mayor last month.)
