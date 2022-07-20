Admiral Safeway temporarily closed

Thanks for the tips. Admiral Safeway is temporarily closed. Some initial tips we got were that multiple local Safeways were closed because of a point-of-sale technology problem; we went to the one closest to us (Roxbury) and they’re open but a staff member said it’s a random point of sale problem affecting some stories. Jefferson Square told us by phone they’re having problems but are still open. We’re now attempting to reach regional HQ to find out more.