What’s up for the rest of your Juneteenth Monday

June 20, 2022 10:21 am
(Gatewood Elementary art seen on the fence at Lowman Beach this weekend)

No Juneteenth celebrations in West Seattle that we’ve heard of (please let us know if we’re missing something); the South Seattle Emerald has a list of what’s happening elsewhere in the city. Meantime, here’s what we do have for today:

CLOSURES: Most government facilities/services are off for the holiday. One exception: Seattle Public Library branches are open today, as they closed for the holiday on Sunday instead.

ILLUSIONS SALE ENCORE: Now until 2 pm today, it’s an encore day for the sale of fixtures, equipment, and merchandise from the now-closed Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW). They invite you to “make an offer … everything must go.”

CLEANUP AFTER THE CLEANUP: As previewed here, community volunteers are working now until noon in the recently cleared area along SW ndover/28th SW.

TENNIS LESSONS: Last-minute word from the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club that they have openings in “the first session of our 2-week youth tennis lesson program” – two sessions that start at 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm today. Registration info is here.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

COMEDY NIGHT: Have a few – or more than a few – laughs at Otter On The Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm – details and ticket info are in our calendar listing.

ZEN SITTING/MEDITATION: Free weekly event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

