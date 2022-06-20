What’s up for the rest of your Juneteenth Monday

(Gatewood Elementary art seen on the fence at Lowman Beach this weekend)

No Juneteenth celebrations in West Seattle that we’ve heard of (please let us know if we’re missing something); the South Seattle Emerald has a list of what’s happening elsewhere in the city. Meantime, here’s what we do have for today:

CLOSURES: Most government facilities/services are off for the holiday. One exception: Seattle Public Library branches are open today, as they closed for the holiday on Sunday instead.

ILLUSIONS SALE ENCORE: Now until 2 pm today, it’s an encore day for the sale of fixtures, equipment, and merchandise from the now-closed Illusions Hair Design (5619 California SW). They invite you to “make an offer … everything must go.”

CLEANUP AFTER THE CLEANUP: As previewed here, community volunteers are working now until noon in the recently cleared area along SW ndover/28th SW.

TENNIS LESSONS: Last-minute word from the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club that they have openings in “the first session of our 2-week youth tennis lesson program” – two sessions that start at 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm today. Registration info is here.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

COMEDY NIGHT: Have a few – or more than a few – laughs at Otter On The Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm – details and ticket info are in our calendar listing.

ZEN SITTING/MEDITATION: Free weekly event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!