West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Timeline update’ this week

June 6, 2022 1:03 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(SDOT bridge-cam image from this morning)

Perhaps the biggest meeting this week is now three days away – the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, 4 pm Thursday (June 9th). This is the meeting at which SDOT promises “an update about the reopening timeline” for the bridge repairs, now that the structural-concrete pours have all been completed. Note that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll announce an opening date – the language they’ve used is exactly what’s quoted above, a timeline update. We don’t have the agenda yet but you’ll be able to watch the meeting live here.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: 'Timeline update' this week"

  • Mike June 6, 2022 (1:27 pm)
    Reply

    ” Note that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll announce an opening date…”  Not going to hold my breath.  A sigh will do!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.