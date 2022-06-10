TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, June 10th.

WEATHER

Rain is expected again at times today, with a warmer high, maybe back into the 70s.

ROAD WORK, TODAY + THE WEEKEND

Today – Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues.

This weekend – Three advisories from SDOT:

Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be working on a walkway extension on Sylvan Way SW between SW Holly St and Sylvan Heights Dr. This work is scheduled to begin as early as 7 AM through 5 PM on both days. Our trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway as we complete this work. Please anticipate slowdowns in the area. On Sunday, we will be doing some maintenance work on Dumar Way SW and SW Orchard St. We will begin this work as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. There will be minimal traffic impacts; however, you may see our crews in the area.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

810th morning without the West Seattle Bridge, and it looks like we’ll hit ~900 before it reopens.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.