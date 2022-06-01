RETURNING: Night Out block parties

Yet another summer tradition is returning this year for the first time since 2019: Night Out block parties to celebrate community safety. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner just announced that registration is open if you’re interested in closing your (non-arterial) street for a block party – find the link here. Night Out is the first Tuesday in August, so this year that’ll be August 2nd. (Here’s our coverage of 2019’s Night Out around West Seattle.)
West Seattle, Washington
01 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS