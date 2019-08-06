HAPPENING NOW: Night Out 2019 in West Seattle and beyond

6:32 PM: Night Out is here, and hundreds of block/building parties have begun! We’re starting our annual rounds at a park party – in White Center, at Steve Cox Memorial Park, and heading north from here. If you’re having a party, send a pic so we can include in our coverage – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to our 24/7 hotline, 206-293-6302 – thanks!

6:45 PM: Thanks to Jon for that pic from his neighborhood’s party in the 4800 block of 46th SW. … Some parties have live music, like the one at 36th and Charlestown where Athena reports the tween musicians of OK-ish are getting ready to play:

Athena says this is only their second gig – their first one was opening for Carrie Akre at Easy Street!

6:57 PM: We stopped in Arbor Heights, where JoDean and neighbors are gathered for their ninth annual Night Out party:

We asked about the menu highlights: Fried chicken!

7:11 PM: Just visited the annual “South Park Putts Out” community Night Out party in the 800 block of South Thistle. Mini-golf is the highlight, including artist-designed holes:

We’ll add a few more photos later. This party had an SPD visitor too, Community Police Team Officer Powell – police and firefighters are out visiting some of tonight’s events.