The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:

Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island.

Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options.

We are a nonprofit co-op community that operates our marina with DIY labor and volunteers. We keep our rates low and have ice, power, and water included,