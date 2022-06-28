FOLLOWUP: Sunday morning’s house fires

Around 2 pm Sunday, we reported on two house fires that both drew big initial responses, about 15 minutes apart. We asked SFD about the cause of both fires; they weren’t able to get us an answer until today. Neither was suspicious, so SFD’s investigator was not sent, says SFD spokespersoon David Cuerpo. The first one, in the 2500 block of Portland Court SW, was “a small exterior fire” extinguished by occupants, no cause determined. The second one, in the 7500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, was “a deck fire on the rear side of the home (that) partially extended into the rear wall and the eaves of the home,” and was determined to have been started by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”