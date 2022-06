2:15 AM: Another Seattle Fire “full response” has just been dispatched, this time to the 7500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

2:18 AM: This one is described as a deck fire. Everyone is reported to be safely out.

2:24 AM: The fire is reported to have spread to the house. Fauntleroy is blocked both ways in the area.

2:28 AM: The fire is reported to be under control.