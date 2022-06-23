West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

June 23, 2022 1:00 am
1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far.

1:14 AM: Both SPD and KCSO continue to investigate. There’s also been word that at least one other person with a gunshot wound has been “dropped off” at Harborview – whether related to this, too soon to say.

1:30 AM: Officers are discussing multiple scenes, including a “trail of blood” that led northward across Roxbury.

  • CC June 23, 2022 (1:08 am)
    Thanks, as always, for the info. Live nearby and was worried. 

  • Dezz June 23, 2022 (1:20 am)
    Holy cow wow it sounds like every available siren is out there. This has been going on for a while! 

    • WSB June 23, 2022 (1:25 am)
      Both SPD and NHFD medics responded, so that’s the bulk of sirens, though I know some SPD responded full code too (went past our house headed that way).

  • DMA June 23, 2022 (1:26 am)
    Was wondering. Heard two gunshots followed by lots of sirens. Live a block away and was just there a few hours ago.

  • Fiona June 23, 2022 (1:37 am)
    Was driving by to go to SeaTac, and the parking lot was probably visible from space, must have been two dozen vehicles from police, fire engines, aid cars. Pretty disturbing, I hope the victim survives. Thanks as always for reporting in real time. 

  • Nik June 23, 2022 (1:51 am)
    I was checking out inside when someone came in and said someone was shot outside. I’m hoping she’s ok as well. They loaded her into the ambulance not 4 ft in front of my car. There was a huge law enforcement presence. 

