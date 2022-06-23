CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far.

1:14 AM: Both SPD and KCSO continue to investigate. There’s also been word that at least one other person with a gunshot wound has been “dropped off” at Harborview – whether related to this, too soon to say.

1:30 AM: Officers are discussing multiple scenes, including a “trail of blood” that led northward across Roxbury.