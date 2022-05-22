West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One more look at low-low-tide sights

May 22, 2022 4:30 pm
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | Wildlife

This past week’s low-low tides are over, but we have a few more wildlife photos to share. The first and last photos are from Marc Milrod; the four below are from Rosalie Miller – first, a Mottled Star:

A Hermit Crab:

A Limpet:

And a Pink Sponge:

Among the birds on the temporarily expanded beach, this Great Blue Heron:

The next stretch of low-low tides (which is the term we use for low tides out past -2 feet) is on the chart for June 12th-18th. (Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks for five of those days.)

