WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One more look at low-low-tide sights

This past week’s low-low tides are over, but we have a few more wildlife photos to share. The first and last photos are from Marc Milrod; the four below are from Rosalie Miller – first, a Mottled Star:

A Hermit Crab:

A Limpet:

And a Pink Sponge:

Among the birds on the temporarily expanded beach, this Great Blue Heron:

The next stretch of low-low tides (which is the term we use for low tides out past -2 feet) is on the chart for June 12th-18th. (Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks for five of those days.)