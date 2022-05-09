WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Updates on carjacking, robbery suspects; another catalytic converter stolen

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

CARJACKING ARREST FOLLOWUP: On Friday, we reported on the Harbor Island-vicinity arrest of a woman suspected in a carjacking north of downtown. The 25-year-old suspect remains in jail, bail set at $5,000 though the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says they requested $75,000 bail. We’ve obtained the probable-cause documents, which say the carjacking victim was pulled out of her parked Subaru Forester near 8th Avenue North and Thomas Street (map) just before 3:30 pm Friday. Police got word about 10 minutes later that the car was “seen driving up on railroad tracks, and (the carjacker) was seen fleeing the Subaru.” The car was found abandoned on tracks southeast of the low bridge. Police searched the area and even used the Guardian One helicopter to look, but didn’t find anyone – until they got word someone had been robbed of their wallet somewhere in the Harbor Island vicinity, and that led them to the suspect.

JESSICA BEACH: Last week we reported on the robbery charge filed against 34-year-old Jessica M. Beach for threatening staff at the South Delridge T-Mobile store while stealing merchandise. We mentioned a separate assault case that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had filed against her the same day, but weren’t able to immediately obtain information. Today we have those charging documents. She was charged with third-degree assault for hitting a man in the head with a golf club April 21st while he was trying to detain an alleged associate of hers after a burglary in Burien. Beach remains in jail, bail set at $150,000 total for the robbery and assault cases.

One reader report today …

ANOTHER CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Jerry Simmons, who often shares photos here and elsewhere online, is the latest victim. Thieves took the catalytic converter from a truck used in his plumbing business:

Jerry says this happened in the Fairmount Park area.