WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman charged in shoplift-turned-robbery attempt

Those photos are from charging documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office against 34-year-old Jessica Mae Beach. She’s charged with attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree theft after what started as a shoplift attempt in the T-Mobile store in South Delridge on April 25th. The documents say she tried to steal a display phone, using wire cutters, and that employees confronted her, at which time she “lifted her shirt, revealing what appeared to be a black handgun tucked in her waistband, and told (an employee) to get back.” She gave up on trying to cut the phone loose and left – but came back 10 minutes later to steal a phone and smart watches, even as a different employee and a customer (who provided the images shown above) recorded video. The charges say Beach left in what turned out to be a stolen car, eventually stopped by King County Sheriff’s Deputies in Burien after she backed into one of their marked vehicles. The car was searched three days later; in it, police found a realistic-looking BB pistol as well as the clothing and purse Beach was wearing in the video from inside the store. She also is under investigation for a Burien phone-store robbery shortly before the West Seattle incident. Prosecutors say Beach’s record includes theft and trespassing convictions, plus warrants are out for her in theft cases in Kent and Lakewood – those are among more than 20 “failure to appear” warrants issued for her since 2018. She remains in jail with bail set at $150,000.