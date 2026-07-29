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CRIME WATCH: Carjacked in South Seattle, found in West Seattle

July 29, 2026 8:58 pm
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 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tip and photo. That police response in the 2800 block of SW Raymond this afternoon led to recovery of a stolen car, taken in an armed carjacking north of Columbia City. According to police-radio archives, the carjacking happened at MLK Way and South Adams around 2 pm; at 3 pm, some sort of tracking showed the car’s location and indicated it wasn’t moving. Police went to the location and found the car, which was empty; they deployed a K-9 to try to track whoever had been inside, but so far as we can tell, no one was found. The recovered car, described only as a “gray SUV,” was impounded. We’ll follow up with police tomorrow.

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