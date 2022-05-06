WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assaulted with spray; arrested across town

Two more crime reports today:

ASSAULTED WITH SPRAY: Received from a reader:

I wanted to alert you to an assault on Alki at the lighthouse by a middle aged white man on a red bicycle spraying people along the walking path with some sort of spray that burns. This happened at 3:10 this afternoon while I was walking right in front of the lighthouse. He was on his red bicycle riding on the sidewalk going very fast, and as he passed me and my husband he sprayed me with something that got into my mouth and burned my tongue. The woman walking behind us was sprayed and it got into her eyes and she said it was burning her eyes. Another man walking his dog said that he had gotten sprayed on his neck. I filed a police report and the incident number is 2022-113816. This man was white, with balding gray hair, blue eyes, and a shaggy close beard with dark sweatshirt and bright neon green construction rain pants. Another report had been filed by another person that was assaulted by him earlier.