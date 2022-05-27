TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch, with holiday-weekend notes

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, May 27th.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler, with a high around 60.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

*Saturday and Sunday, repaving is planned at the eastbound entrance to the low bridge, as previewed here.

*Also on Saturday, as announced by SDOT:

We will be updating the flashing beacon on 17th Ave SW and SW Henderson St. Rapid flashing beacons increase safety at crossings by using amber light to alert drivers of people crossing. We anticipate this work to begin at 8 AM and conclude by 5:00 PM. We will be primarily working from the side street/parking lane; however, please expect minor disruptions in the area. (And in South Park), as early as 7 AM – 11 AM, we will be working on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St to install reflective bands around the signal heads in the area. Traffic impacts include the closure of one lane at a time as we work on the installations. Please anticipate minor delays in the area.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Memorial Day will have Sunday service.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. It’ll run a special schedule on Memorial Day.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. No extra boat for the holiday weekend; Memorial Day will be on the Sunday schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

795th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan – might still be experiencing difficulty):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.