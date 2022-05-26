TRAFFIC ALERT: Repaving work this weekend at east entrance to West Seattle low bridge

Just announced by SDOT, paving work this weekend that might lead to delays at and near the 5-way intersection east of the low bridge:

This Saturday and Sunday, we’re paving SW Spokane St between the Chelan 5-way intersection and the Terminal 5 access bridge. This is the eastbound entrance to the low bridge and the access bridge to Terminals 5 and 7. The pavement at this location has been rapidly deteriorating due to the increase of heavier vehicles since the closure of the West Seattle Bridge.

We’ll start this paving around 4 AM and expect to be done by 6 PM each day. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane. We’ll have someone directing traffic at the work location to keep traffic moving efficiently.

If you plan to drive on the low bridge this weekend, please leave early and expect delays. As always, drive slowly and carefully in work zones and follow directions from signs and flaggers.