SNEAK PEEK: See the music lineup for return of West Seattle Summer Fest!

(SDOT cam overview of past West Seattle Summer Fest)

The return of West Seattle Summer Fest is less than two months away! July 15-16-17, The Junction’s three-day street party is back. Today, we have a sneak peek at the music schedule – two days/nights this year, as on the third day, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market will be on the block north of SW Oregon (rather than in the parking lot behind KeyBank as in years past). Since it’s early, there’s a chance of schedule changes, but this is the lineup now:

FRIDAY 3:00 PM – Appaloosa

4:00 PM – Chris King & The Gutterballs

5:00 PM – Caitlin Sherman

6:00 PM – Smoker Dad

7:00 PM – Acapulco Lips

8:00 PM – Spirit Award

9:00 PM – Naked Giants

(DJ Kurt Bloch) SATURDAY 12:00 PM – School of Rock

1:00 PM – Mode Music

2:00 PM – THEM

3:00 PM – Emily Stranger

4:00 PM – Johnny Nails

5:00 PM – Mark Pickerel & The Peyote 3

6:00 PM – Mala Suerte

7:00 PM – Chong the Nomad

8:00 PM – Battlestar Kalakala

9:00 PM – True Loves

(DJ Yo! Adrian)

Toward the south end of the festival, music is also planned on an Elliott Bay Brewing Company-sponsored stage Friday and Saturday nights, 7 pm each night – the Urban Achievers on Friday, Eldridge Gravy and The Court Supreme on Saturday. More Summer Fest previews to come!