SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Short shrimp season

May 25, 2022 12:07 pm
0 COMMENTS
Got a question this morning about all the small boats off west-facing West Seattle. Thanks to Jim Borrow for the photo and info providing the answer: “Shrimp season opened briefly today (8 am-noon). Elliott Bay is closed this year so sport fishing was allowed in Area 10. Not as many boats as past years (probably 20 maximum) and, with Elliott Bay closed, no boats off Duwamish Head.” Find out more (and see maps) on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

