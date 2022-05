Congratulations to Sounders FC and their fans – the team won the Concacaf Champions League championship tonight, first Major League Soccer team to win that title. The 74 in lights on the Russell Investments Building downtown – seen in a photo sent by a reader who wondered about it – is a tribute to the team’s original founding in 1974. Above the numbers are the words “born in,” as also seen in the photo we published back in November 2017,